Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes recalls intense Raiders matchup in 2022: 'You woke up the wrong mother---er!'

Mahomes recalled the Week 5 matchup against the Raiders in the Netflix series 'Quarterback'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rivalries in the NFL and their matchup was intense at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The new Netflix series "Quarterback" took a look at the first game between the two AFC West teams in Week 5. Las Vegas jumped out to a 17-0 lead and it appeared Patrick Mahomes was getting bothered all night by the rush from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby go face to face on Oct. 10, 2022, at GEHA field in Kansas City, Missouri. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kansas City started its comeback late in the second quarter and by halftime, they trailed 20-10. As the two trash-talked all night, Mahomes finally got his moment to bark back at Crosby.

"I’m here all day! I’m here all day!" Mahomes said after one of his four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce that night.

He then butted heads with Crosby and got in his face.

"You woke up the wrong mother---er!" he yelled repeatedly.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates vs Raiders

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs yells before the Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES PRAISES WIFE, BRITTANY, FOR 'TAKING STUFF OFF MY PLATE'

Mahomes explained he was just in an intense state of mind as he was trying to rally his teammates.

"All of a sudden, I go into that mode where I don’t know what I’m saying," he explained. "I’m just kinda blacking out and going crazy."

Kansas City held on for the victory, 30-29. It moved the Chiefs to 4-1 on the season and dropped the Raiders to 1-4.

Mahomes expressed respect for the rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders. He also called Crosby a "f---ing baller" as the two shook hands after the game.

Patrick Mahomes sacked by Maxx Crosby

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs is sacked by Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Raiders week is the one rivalry in this league that I feel like is a college rivalry," Mahomes said. "You have that little bit of hatred toward that team and you can feel the energy. It’s just different."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.