Patrick Mahomes praises wife, Brittany, for 'taking stuff off my plate'

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL MVP, two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He is also a father of two with his high school sweetheart, Brittany.

So, who does he owe some of that success to? Mahomes gave the correct answer in a recent interview with People magazine.

"I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton," Mahomes told the outlet. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate."

However, Brittany Mahomes credited her husband for having a great work-life balance, adding that he is "the best father ever."

"He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out," she said.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife, an entrepreneur and fitness guru in her own right, married in July 2022. The two have been together since high school and throughout his time at Texas Tech.

Mahomes is entering the 2023 NFL season with more expectations to bring the Chiefs another Super Bowl title. Last year, he led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes on his way to his second MVP.

He led the Chiefs on a comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII.