Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes praises wife, Brittany, for 'taking stuff off my plate'

The couple have been together since the early days of high school

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL MVP, two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He is also a father of two with his high school sweetheart, Brittany.

So, who does he owe some of that success to? Mahomes gave the correct answer in a recent interview with People magazine.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at the Met Gala

Brittany Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

"I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton," Mahomes told the outlet. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate."

However, Brittany Mahomes credited her husband for having a great work-life balance, adding that he is "the best father ever."

"He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out," she said.

Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 15, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife, an entrepreneur and fitness guru in her own right, married in July 2022. The two have been together since high school and throughout his time at Texas Tech.

Mahomes is entering the 2023 NFL season with more expectations to bring the Chiefs another Super Bowl title. Last year, he led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes on his way to his second MVP.

Patrick Mahomes looks to pass

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He led the Chiefs on a comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.