Patrick Mahomes' newborn daughter 'recruited' by Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes already has his newborn daughter set up for success in her near future.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was a top college athlete at Texas Tech. Now the university has seen to it that one day Mahomes' daughter, Sterling, will have the same opportunity to follow in her father’s footsteps when she becomes eligible to play sports at the collegiate level.

Texas Tech gifted Mahomes and Brittany Matthews a Letter of Intent for their daughter to play soccer at the university.

"@Patrickmahomes she’s ready," Matthews posted to her Instagram Story, along with a photo of the letter for Sterling to play soccer at Mahomes’ alma mater.

Texas Tech also sent Sterling a blanket with the school’s logo on it, as well as a red jersey with Mahomes and the No. 15 on it, just like her father.

Over the last two years, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Even though Kansas City suffered a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Last offseason, Mahomes signed the richest contract in sports history, when he inked a 10-year, $503 million extension with the Chiefs.