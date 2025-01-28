Patrick Mahomes may make 'argument' for NFL GOAT with 3rd straight Super Bowl title, legendary kicker says

Adam Vinatieri, who played Super Bowl hero with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and also won a title with the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning, suggested in a recent interview that Patrick Mahomes is making an "argument" for greatest NFL player of all time.

Vinatieri was asked whether Mahomes is close to surpassing Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when it comes to the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversation.

The former kicker said there’s an "argument" to be made.

"There’s definitely an argument for that. I cringe to say that because I’ve been around some of the best players, best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL and I love Tom and Peyton. I’ve never played with Patrick, but I can only assume if you’re his teammate, you feel exactly the same way about him as I feel about those guys," he told TMZ Sports.

"I’ve always said, Tom’s got seven Super Bowls, until someone does something that he hasn’t, he’s still the man. But we’re getting to something even Tom, even the great Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick, and that team has not done. If they can pull it off, I dare say you got an argument. You definitely have an argument. And people will say, ‘Oh, you know, Joe Montana, this or that,’ and I don’t think we could ever agree on who is the best ever, but Patrick is right there, and that whole team."

Vinatieri credited Andy Reid and the organization with how it dealt with a bevy of challenges over the last few seasons to keep the Chiefs in the running for a Super Bowl.

This year alone, Kansas City was hit with injuries at the wide receiver position. Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown missed most of the year.

"Andy Reid, one of the greatest coaches. You can’t go seven years straight and three Super Bowls straight without making a damn good game plan week in and week out, dealing with injuries, dealing with free agency and then continue to be able to do it. It’s super impressive no matter who is looking through the hourglass at that," Vinatieri said.

He added that the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl and potentially becoming the first team to win three consecutive titles is "absolutely crazy."

"When you have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes that can pull magic out of a hat over and over and over again, it blows me away," he said. "In the beginning of the season, they’re winning games but barely. And I’m like, ‘Do they have what it takes again this year?’ Sure enough, it just keeps going and they beat really good teams all the time the way that they do it.

"Can’t say enough good stuff and if they can ‘three-peat,’ the first team to ever do it, I will take my hat off and say, ‘My gosh!’ You wanna talk about dynasties, I’ve been a part of teams they called dynasties, and if they can pull this one off, you’ve got 100% of my respect for sure."