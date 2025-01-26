Chiefs stars eye NFL immortality in Super Bowl LIX: 'Let's go make history'

The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions once again and are one more win away from completing what was thought to be impossible – three straight Super Bowl titles.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes spoke about the opportunity to make history in his postgame interview with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

"It always comes down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. But like I said, I’m just excited to get down to New Orleans," Mahomes said. "Let’s go make history."

Nantz mentioned on the stage with Travis Kelce that the tight end was already thinking about three consecutive Super Bowl titles before Kansas City eked out a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers last year.

"Never satisfied, baby! When you play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship. You kidding me?" Kelce said.

Since the NFL merged with the American Football League and called the title game the Super Bowl, there have been eight repeat champions.

The Green Bay Packers (1966-67), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75 and 1978-79), San Francisco 49ers (1988-89), Dallas Cowboys (1992-93), Denver Broncos (1997-98), New England Patriots (2003-04) and the Chiefs (2022-23).

Only the Chiefs have gotten the opportunity to win a third straight title. Before the merger, the Packers won three straight NFL championships from 1929 to 1931. The Packers won the NFL championship in 1965 and then Super Bowls I and II.

What will it take to win a third straight title? Only defeat one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL in the Saquon Barkley-led Philadelphia Eagles. Also, try to dig deep and block a defensive front that includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.

The Chiefs and Eagles will play in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. The game can be seen on FOX and Tubi.