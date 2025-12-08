Patrick Mahomes makes curious Travis Kelce comments with Chiefs' season on brink

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce failed to corral a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the closing moments of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-10 loss on Sunday night, leading to an interception and a subsequent Houston Texans field goal to go up 10 points.

Mahomes’ pass was a bit behind Kelce, who tried to make a play. The ball went off Kelce’s fingertips and into the hands of Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The star tight end was blasted by Myles Bryant as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a tough night for Kelce as he only had one catch for eight yards on five targets. Mahomes made a curious comment about Kelce’s playing future as the Chiefs fell to 6-7 on the year and are now on the brink of missing the playoffs altogether.

"Every season I’ve had with him these last few years I’ve tried to cherish because you never know," Mahomes told reporters after the game. "He’s got himself in great shape this year and he’s played great football. He’ll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season.

NFL WEEK 14 SCORES: TEAMS TAKE CRUCIAL STEPS IN DIVISIONAL RACES

"But I know one thing, he’ll give everything he has throughout the rest of the season to try to give us a chance to make a playoff run. We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have every opportunity they get."

Kelce has put together a pretty solid season at age 36. He has 60 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce’s touchdown total is more than the 2024 season and the same number as the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The 10-time Pro Bowler has not announced whether he will continue playing after this season.