Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 14 scores: Teams take crucial steps in divisional races

Steelers, Jaguars and Packers were among those who picked up big wins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
NFL Week 14 Recap 🚨 Who's the best team in AFC, NFC? Packers or Seahawks BIGGEST threat to Rams? Video

NFL Week 14 Recap 🚨 Who's the best team in AFC, NFC? Packers or Seahawks BIGGEST threat to Rams?

The "NFL on FOX" crew recapped Week 14 in the NFL. Tom Brady joined to show to break down the Green Bay Packers' 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears. They also discussed whether the Denver Broncos are the best team in the AFC, who can challenge the L...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books and the playoff picture did get a bit clearer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers each took sole possession of first place in their respective divisions – the Steelers in the AFC North, the Jaguars in the AFC South and the Packers in the NFC North. Each team had huge wins against divisional opponents that will definitely pay their dividends in a few weeks.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks stayed at the top of the NFC West division with the San Francisco 49ers just one game behind both teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an upset loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. They have the edge over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, but both teams are now 7-6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo)

Read below to see how the rest of the games turned out.

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

  • Seattle Seahawks 37, Atlanta Falcons 9
  • Buffalo Bills 39, Cincinnati Bengals 34
  • Tennessee Titans 31, Cleveland Browns 29
  • Minnesota Vikings 31, Washington Commanders 0
  • Miami Dolphins 34, New York Jets 10
  • New Orleans Saints 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
Cam Little points

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) signals as he hit a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Indianapolis Colts 19
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Baltimore Ravens 22
  • Denver Broncos 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17
  • Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21
  • Los Angeles Rams 45, Arizona Cardinals 17
  • Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Colby Parkinson stiff arms a defender

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson, left, avoids Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after pulling in a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue