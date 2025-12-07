NFL Week 14 scores: Teams take crucial steps in divisional races

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books and the playoff picture did get a bit clearer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers each took sole possession of first place in their respective divisions – the Steelers in the AFC North, the Jaguars in the AFC South and the Packers in the NFC North. Each team had huge wins against divisional opponents that will definitely pay their dividends in a few weeks.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks stayed at the top of the NFC West division with the San Francisco 49ers just one game behind both teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an upset loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. They have the edge over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, but both teams are now 7-6.

Read below to see how the rest of the games turned out.

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Detroit Lions 44, Dallas Cowboys 30

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

Seattle Seahawks 37, Atlanta Falcons 9

Buffalo Bills 39, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Tennessee Titans 31, Cleveland Browns 29

Minnesota Vikings 31, Washington Commanders 0

Miami Dolphins 34, New York Jets 10

New Orleans Saints 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Indianapolis Colts 19

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Baltimore Ravens 22

Denver Broncos 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Los Angeles Rams 45, Arizona Cardinals 17

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers