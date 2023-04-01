Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes jokes about reason he won't be getting Twitter Blue

Mahomes was being pressured by his teammates

Ryan Gaydos
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made it clear he isn't going to pay the monthly subscription for Twitter Blue as accounts are set to be stripped of their verified checkmarks.

Mahomes’ teammate, Marques Valdez-Scantling, was telling his quarterback to get with the program and pay the $8 a month to keep the verified checkmark. The two-time Super Bowl MVP had the perfect comeback.

"Can’t bro I got kids…," Mahomes said on Twitter.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Twitter reminded individual users March 23 its verification would go away unless users signed up for Twitter Blue.

Mahomes joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who also said he wasn’t going to pay the monthly subscription fee for the checkmark. James joined news organizations that said they were not going to pay for the subscription either.

Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Mahomes and James may still keep their checkmarks if their respective organizations participate through Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

That program, for a monthly payment of $1,000, offers gold checkmarks and other features to companies and nonprofits, while governments get gray checkmarks, according to the company. Affiliates of those organizations can get verification through the program for an additional fee per affiliate.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022, in New York City.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.