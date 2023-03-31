Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Published

LeBron James out on Elon Musk's Twitter verification plan: 'I ain't paying'

Twitter will begin removing legacy verified checkmarks on April 1st

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
You can count NBA star LeBron James among the people who will be losing their verification on Twitter come April 1st. 

The social media company announced last week that it "will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks" on April 1.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) arrives prior to an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) arrives prior to an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, IL.  (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Subscribers can keep their blue check mark, which marks the account as verified, for $7 a month on an annual plan or $8 a month on a monthly plan. 

On Friday, James took to Twitter to announce he won’t be spending the money to keep his verification. 

James may still keep his check mark, should the Los Angeles Lakers participate through Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

That program, for a monthly payment of $1,000, offers gold checkmarks and other features to companies and nonprofits, while governments get gray checkmarks, according to the company. Affiliates of such organizations can get verification through the program as well for an additional fee per affiliate.

"Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet. 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022, in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022, in Boca Chica Beach, Texas.  (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

James recently returned to the court after missing 13 consecutive games with a tendon injury in his right foot. 

James told reporters he had considered surgery after doctors diagnosed him. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, IL.  (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Because I went to the LeBron James of feet," he said in response to a question about why he didn’t get surgery. "And he told me I shouldn’t."

The Lakers are 38-38 and are hanging on to the ninth spot in the Western Conference, which would put them in the NBA’s play-in tournament. 

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.