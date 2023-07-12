Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes
Published

Patrick Mahomes goes nuclear on Chiefs' sideline over needing X-rays in AFC divisional round game, doc shows

The Chiefs open training camp July 23

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, the second championship for the organization in four years. 

Mahomes entered rarefied air in becoming just the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs

Patrick Mahomes after beating the Jaguars

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over Jacksonville in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

But Kansas City’s return to the top of the sport nearly came to an abrupt halt in the AFC divisional playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Mahomes was forced to the locker room in the second quarter after suffering a sprained ankle, and backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game. 

In the latest episode of "Quarterback" on Netflix, Mahomes can be heard pleading with the Kansas City coaches to wait until halftime to undergo an X-ray on his ankle. 

Patrick Mahomes after injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his ankle in pain in the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Jan. 21, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Why can’t I do it at halftime?" Mahomes told Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy after being told to head to the locker room. 

"F---!" Mahomes yelled while throwing down his coat and running off the field. "God---- it!" 

Mahomes had an X-ray on his ankle, and Henne quarterbacked the Chiefs until the results on Mahomes' ankle came back negative. 

"Whenever you’re in that X-ray machine, no matter what you think has happened, you lose your breath. You don’t know what to even think," Mahomes said in the docuseries.  

Patrick Mahomes yelling at Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs yells in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Mahomes returned to the game and played through a badly sprained ankle, leading the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over Jacksonville.

The ankle injury was a major topic of conversation heading into the 2023 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Mahomes reaggravated his high-ankle sprain in the second quarter. 

Kansas City opens training camp for the 2023 season on July 23rd. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.