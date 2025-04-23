Patrick Mahomes discusses why he got viral haircut, reflects back on NFL Draft experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was time for a change for Patrick Mahomes.

Back in February, after years of sporting his signature curly Mohawk, Mahomes changed it up by shortening the top a ton, going with a simple cropped style with a fade on the side.

Mahomes' barber, DeJuan Bonds, said he thought "frustration" kicked in, but Mahomes said he had actually kept the look more so because of superstition.

"I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions. I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it," Mahomes told the media on Thursday.

But, whether they won another Lombardi Trophy or not, it was time to change it up no matter what.

"I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting a haircut like that’s enough. I’m very excited. I’ve looked at some videos from last year and I can’t believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long, like I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping this going forward."

Mahomes had his old look eight years ago when he was gearing up for the NFL Draft .The 10th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft reflected back to his draft day, which he admitted he was "nervous" about.

"I get to spend it back at home. I was very — we were talking about it actually today when we were throwing with some of the guys. I was very excited to be able to spend it with the people that I grew up with and the people that believed in me. Being able to get drafted by the Chiefs and the team that I wanted to draft me and draft me 10th overall, it was super exciting. You’re so nervous all day long. I remember I played a round of golf in the morning; I don’t remember one shot from that golf round. You’re just trying to keep your mind off of it. Then you live out your dream, and you find out where you’re going to go. I got to do it with those people that were special to me, and (that’s) a moment that I’ll have, and they’ll have for the rest of our lives."

His Chiefs will pick 31st overall after falling short of a Super Bowl threepeat.

