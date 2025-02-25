Patrick Mahomes' barber reveals story behind star quarterback's viral haircut

Patrick Mahomes officially has a new look.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback unveiled his new haircut over the weekend, showing off a stark departure from his previous style. Mahomes no longer has his signature Mohawk, a defining feature of his image during the first eight years of his NFL career.

Now, he has a simple cropped style with a fade on the side.

Mahomes' barber DeJuan Bonds, who's been cutting the quarterback's hair since his rookie year in 2017, told Fox News Digital about the possible reason why Mahomes chose to go with such a drastic change.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just think with the end of the season, frustration maybe, like, ‘You know what, I’m done. It's time for a new look, change,' and I think that's pretty much what prompted his sudden urge," Bonds said. "It probably was a little bit [frustration], then there was like, ‘Hey you know, it’s time for a new look.'"

Bonds later added that frustration "possibly" played into the decision for Mahomes to cut his hair in such a different way, but can't say for sure.

Bonds also said Mahomes was going for a more "adult" and "mature" look with this new style.

It wasn't the first time Mahomes proposed the idea of a drastic change in hairstyle to Bonds. The barber said Mahomes previously brought up the idea of getting a shorter haircut when the quarterback was preparing for the birth of his first child, daughter Sterling, who was born in February 2021.

But Bonds talked Mahomes out of it, bringing up the fact that the quarterback had notable success with the Mohawk. At that point, Mahomes had already won a Super Bowl, a league MVP award, and was ascending as one of the league's greatest players.

"He had mentioned during that time that entering fatherhood, he needed to go ahead and change up his hairstyle and didn't want to be wearing a Mohawk, but we toyed with cutting it off a couple of times, but we were both superstitious and decided that now wasn't the time," Bonds said.

CHIEFS DYNASTY TIMELINES: HOW LOVABLE LOSERS BECAME AN EVIL EMPIRE

"Then after this season was when we kind of said, ‘Well, let’s just get through the season, and then we'll talk about cutting it off."

When Mahomes came to this decision, he initially told Bonds that he wanted to "cut it off."

"A lot of times, when someone says, ‘Cut it off,’ they don't really know. They're just saying something. Me, as an experienced barber, I know that ‘cut it off’ really don't mean ‘cut it off,'" Bonds said.

Had Bonds listened to Mahomes without any pushback, then the barber would have proceeded to give the quarterback a cut so low that it would have even been considered a skin fade.

"It could have been very low, but I know better than that. I know better than to follow anybody's directions when they ‘just cut it off’ unless I ask them multiple times, and they say yes, and they want it all the way off, and I know he didn't want that," Bonds said.

And Bonds believes that if he did give Mahomes the full "cut it off" treatment, it would have had the reverse effect that Mahomes was looking for in terms of trying to look older and more mature.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would advise him not to do that unless he wanted to turn back to a 17-year-old Mahomes," Bonds said, referring to Mahomes' hairstyle in high school when it was essentially just a skin fade. "Even with the haircut that he got right now, it made him look a lot younger, but if I did something like that to him, he would even look younger, and I don't think he wants to look younger like that."

So instead, Bonds proceeded with the haircut that he had in mind for Mahomes. As it was going, the televisions at Purple Lable Luxury Barbershop in Overland Park, Kansas, had NBA games on, as they talked about basketball.

Bonds recalled Mahomes once tweeting about the Luka Doncic trade during a haircut before the Super Bowl while ESPN's "SportsCenter" played on TV, and then seeing the show feature Mahomes' tweet being discussed just minutes later during the same haircut.

And then, after the haircut was over, and Mahomes' new look was cemented, the quarterback smiled.

"He basically smiled and said, ‘Yeah, I like that,'" Bonds said.

Bonds is now set to travel to give Mahomes a follow-up cut on Thursday to maintain the look.