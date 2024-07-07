Travis Kelce appears to wipe away tears as Brittany Mahomes comforts him during Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted in a seemingly emotional state during girlfriend Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour stop.

Videos have popped up on social media showing Kelce in a suite alongside his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, among others, where he appears to be wiping away tears during Swift’s performance in Amsterdam.

Swift was performing a mashup of songs on the piano at the time, which fans believe were dedicated to Kelce, hence the emotion.

At one point, Brittany Mahomes was seen talking to Kelce, perhaps trying to give the 34-year-old some love as Swift continued to sing onstage.

After the show, Kelce was seen with Swift walking out of the Amsterdam stadium, and he was hyping up the crowd to cheer for his girlfriend after another successful performance.

The songs that Swift was apparently singing during that emotional moment for Kelce was "Mary’s Song," in which she sang the lyrics, "You’ll be 87, I’ll be 89. I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine. In the sky, oh my my my." The No. 87 is in reference to Kelce’s jersey number, while No. 89 is the year Swift was born: 1989.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S SAFETY WAS TRAVIS KELCE'S TOP PRIORITY DURING ERAS TOUR PERFORMANCE: ‘DO NOT DROP THE BABY

There was also the song "So High School" off Swift’s latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which many fans believe is about Kelce. She also sang "Everything Has Changed" in the mashup.

The Mahomes have been present with Kelce this year at a Swift concert, as Brittany and Swift got very close this past season during Chiefs games all over the country.

Kelce has also taken this offseason to join Swift on the Eras Tour stage, surprising fans at a stop in London in late June, supporting her alongside dancers dressed in tuxedos.

"On night 3, something magical happened," Jason Kelce, Travis’s older brother, said on their "New Heights" podcast during its season 2 finale. "Somehow, you made your way on the stage."

"It’s very unlike me," Travis replied with a smile. "I don’t love going on stages.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the ’1989' era?'" he explained to Jason. "She started laughing, and she was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?' And I was just like, ‘Are you – what? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?' I've seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here.'

"She found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike, in case I, like, ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was like the safest option."

Swift was seen at one point in Kelce’s arms as he carried her away during the show.

It’s truly been a summer of love for these two, though Kelce will head back to work in the coming weeks with Chiefs training camp set to get underway.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

