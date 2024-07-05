Brittany Mahomes sports patriotic colors at Wimbledon during Fourth of July weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is overseas with his family this Fourth of July weekend, but his wife Brittany Mahomes was representing the U.S. with her outfits.

The couple was spotted Friday at the All England Club for the fifth day of Wimbledon matches.

Brittany was spotted walking to Centre Court, hand-in-hand with her NFL husband, wearing a red, white and navy blue Gucci set.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to People Magazine, the entire outfit, including a matching polo shirt, a pleated skirt and a red, heart-shaped Gucci bag, was estimated to be worth well over $6,000.

For his part, the three-time Super Bowl champion was sporting a double-breasted pinstripe suit with white sneakers.

The couple has been spending the offseason abroad, posting pictures on social media with their family in Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

AMERICAN TENNIS PRO TAYLOR FRITZ TELLS WIMBLEDON OPPONENT TO ‘HAVE A NICE FLIGHT HOME' AFTER SECOND-ROUND WIN

For the Fourth of July, they attended a Morgan Wallen concert, and their outfits were equally as patriotic.

"Country concert in London, count me in," Brittany wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that showed the Chiefs quarterback wearing a red Prada outfit.

"Patty Prada!!!" teammate Travis Kelce commented on the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs will return to training camp later this month with the first full-team workout scheduled for July 21.