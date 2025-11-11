Pat McAfee defends having Trump on show, says he extended invite to Obama: 'It's the president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump appeared on Pat McAfee's daily ESPN show on Tuesday, and of course, not everyone was pleased.

Days after McAfee himself broke the news that Trump would attend the Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions game, the president called into his show, which was broadcast live from Parris Island in honor of Veterans Day.

Trump spoke about those who fought for our country, the government shutdown, college football and the NFL kickoff (which he hates) in an appearance that lasted roughly 20 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The show was broadcast live on YouTube, with many comments showing vitriol toward the president as well as McAfee for having him on. But after Trump hung up, McAfee defended his decision.

"I would like to say, though, for the immediate people that are mad about that happening, it's the President of the United States. It's Veterans Day. He's the Commander-in-Chief. Obviously, if we have the opportunity to talk to him, we're going to. And he is hilarious."

LIONS' AMON-RA ST BROWN DOES TRUMP'S SIGNATURE DANCE TO CELEBRATE TOUCHDOWN VS COMMANDERS

McAfee also said he and the show had reached out to former President Barack Obama after Trump became an option to be interviewed, but Obama was unable to join due to scheduling conflicts.

The appearance on the show marks the latest in what has been a sports-filled presidency. Trump attended the Lions' victory on Sunday just outside the nation's capital. That was his first sporting event since attending the Ryder Cup in September. That month, he also attended the men’s U.S. Open final and a New York Yankees game, which took place 24 years to the day after the Sept. 11 attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Commanders–Lions game was his first NFL game of the season. He also attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, won by the Philadelphia Eagles, and has been to numerous UFC events. He also attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.