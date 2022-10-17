Panthers' Robbie Anderson 'confused' about sideline ejection

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson stuck around after the game to address the incidents he had with the coaching staff that led to him being kicked off the sidelines on Sunday.

Anderson was seen getting into a few heated conversations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks as the team played the Los Angeles Rams. In the second half, Anderson was told to hit the showers, and he did not return. In the first half, he was spotted sitting away from his team.

Carolina lost the game 24-10. Anderson was not targeted the entire game.

After the game, he told reporters he was not happy being taken out on third down.

"It's third down, it's a money down. I don’t think I should be OK with that (being taken out)," Anderson said. "So I made a comment on why I was taken out.

"Honestly, I was confused because I have never been told get out of the game. And, you know, upset by that. Nobody that is a true competitor would be OK with that."

Anderson said he stuck around to talk about the incident and set the record straight from his perspective.

"I don’t want anyone to have misconceptions. I’ve had moments of controversy where I didn’t speak up for myself," Anderson said.

Wilks and Anderson both said they did not talk after the incident.

"It was a sideline-type situation and that's something we will discuss as we further get into the week," Wilks said.

Anderson is rumored to be on the trading block as the NFL trade deadline nears. He had 13 catches for 206 yards in five games coming into Sunday. He had 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 in his first year in Carolina.

The team fired Matt Rhule during the week. Rhule was Anderson’s coach at Temple. The wide receiver had been in 89% of the team’s plays during the first five games. He started the season with five catches for 102 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.