Panthers, Joe Brady part ways with 5 games left in season

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday in a stunning move with five games remaining in the 2021 NFL season.

The Panthers, who are among the teams on a bye week, came into Sunday with a record of 5-7 and are ranked No. 23 in points scored and No. 28 in yards gained. The team is top 10 in points and yards allowed, but the offense has not reciprocated, resulting in Brady’s dismissal.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said in a news release. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

Carolina’s senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take over as the offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, the team said.

Brady joined Rhule’s staff before the start of the 2020 season after gaining national attention for helping engineer the high-powered LSU offense that won a national championship. Joe Burrow, who was the quarterback for the Tigers, threw a record 60 touchdown passes.

Since then, Brady and then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron have both lost their jobs.

College football teams could be interested in Brady’s services. There are still a handful of FBS jobs open as well as openings on coaching staffs.