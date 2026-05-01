Palestinian soccer boss refuses to shake hands with Israeli counterpart at FIFA Congress

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Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub was seen refusing to shake hands or even stand beside Israel Football Association vice president Basim Sheikh Suliman during a tense exchange at the FIFA Congress on Thursday.

Both officials were invited to the stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, but the Palestinian representative resisted efforts to bring him closer to his Israeli counterpart.

Infantino briefly placed a hand on Rajoub’s arm and gestured for him to step forward, but Rajoub did not comply.

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The Palestinian FA, led by Rajoub, has long pushed for Israel to be suspended from international soccer competitions.

Rajoub defended his decision, saying he remains committed to formal processes but believes stronger action is needed.

"I still respect and follow the legal procedure but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned. The double-standard policy should stop," Rajoub said, per The Times of Israel.

"I refused to shake hands. Sport is sport… for me, that should be respected, but if the other side is representing a criminal like Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and speaking on behalf of Bibi as if Bibi is Mother Teresa, how can I shake hands or have a photo with such a man?"

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"I think Gianni has the right to try to bridge gaps and bring people together but I think maybe he does not understand or does not know the deep suffering of the Palestinian people."

He added that while Infantino’s intentions may have been to foster unity, he may not fully grasp the depth of Palestinian suffering.

After the exchange, Infantino addressed the room, urging cooperation.

"We will work together, President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. These are complex matters," Infantino said.

Speaking just before the incident, Suliman emphasized the unifying role of the sport.

"In football, there is no place for politics," Suliman said. "Everyone has the right to play and compete. We are teaching children values like respect, equality and love for others, and we hope that by the next time we meet, the situation will be better. We extend a hand to the Palestinian FA in the spirit of those shared values."

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UEFA was reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza in September, but the motion was put on pause. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced no action would be taken against the team on Oct. 3, after a historic peace proposal by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, even after the peace proposal, Israeli sports teams have faced opposition and exclusion.