Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump and world leaders take center stage at World Cup draw in DC

Leaders from North America's three largest countries joined Infantino for an onstage selfie

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Trump arrives at FIFA World Cup drawing Video

Trump arrives at FIFA World Cup drawing

Fox News' Bill Melugin interviews President Donald Trump ahead of the FIFA World Cup drawing about how will handle concerns of crime in cities slated to host games in 2026.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was front and center at the highly anticipated World Cup draw event in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon.

Infantino took the stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts alongside President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. 

The photo op brought the head of the sport’s international governing body together with the leaders of the three host countries for next year’s World Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino pose for a selfie

U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a selfie with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Trump, whom Infantino has described as a "close friend," was also awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize around 30 minutes after Friday’s special event kicked off.

USA AT WORLD CUP 2026: GROUP STAGE MATCHUPS, PATH TO FINAL, 4TH OF JULY GAME

FIFA announced the new prize in November and said it would be awarded annually. The prize was created "to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world," the organization said in a news release.

Trump with Infantino on stage

U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Emilee Chinn/FIFA via Getty Images)

The draw divided a record 48 teams into 12 groups of four. However, six World Cup spots remain up for grabs until March, when 22 teams will face off in the playoffs. Canada and Mexico have been assigned the early-round matches. Toronto has been tapped as the host city for the Canadian opener, while the continent’s largest city by population — Mexico City — will be the site of Mexica's opening match.

The tournament will then shift to the U.S., with semifinals taking place in Atlanta and Arlington, Texas. The final will be played in the New York City area at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trump, Sheinbaum, and Carney at the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup with FIFA

From left; FIFA President Gianni Infantino takes a selfie with President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Chris Carlson/AP Photo)

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal were among the high-profile sports stars who took part in the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Argentina and Lionel Messi will start their World Cup title defense against Algeria, while the U.S. was drawn Friday to open against Paraguay as soccer’s quadrennial championship returns to North America for the first time since 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue