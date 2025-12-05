FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump and world leaders take center stage at World Cup draw in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was front and center at the highly anticipated World Cup draw event in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon.

Infantino took the stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts alongside President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The photo op brought the head of the sport’s international governing body together with the leaders of the three host countries for next year’s World Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump, whom Infantino has described as a "close friend," was also awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize around 30 minutes after Friday’s special event kicked off.

USA AT WORLD CUP 2026: GROUP STAGE MATCHUPS, PATH TO FINAL, 4TH OF JULY GAME

FIFA announced the new prize in November and said it would be awarded annually. The prize was created "to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world," the organization said in a news release.

The draw divided a record 48 teams into 12 groups of four. However, six World Cup spots remain up for grabs until March, when 22 teams will face off in the playoffs. Canada and Mexico have been assigned the early-round matches. Toronto has been tapped as the host city for the Canadian opener, while the continent’s largest city by population — Mexico City — will be the site of Mexica's opening match.

The tournament will then shift to the U.S., with semifinals taking place in Atlanta and Arlington, Texas. The final will be played in the New York City area at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal were among the high-profile sports stars who took part in the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Argentina and Lionel Messi will start their World Cup title defense against Algeria, while the U.S. was drawn Friday to open against Paraguay as soccer’s quadrennial championship returns to North America for the first time since 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.