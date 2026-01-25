Expand / Collapse search
Paige Spiranac shares new look after giving followers 'friendly reminder'

Spiranac has millions of followers across social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac returned to social media on Friday and presented her followers with a completely new hairstyle.

Spiranac posted her selfie on X with curly hair and bangs. The photo only appeared on her X account as she’s been off Instagram for about 13 weeks.

Paige Spiranac at the US Open

Paige Spiranac attends the 2025 US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, the "Official Tequila" of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2025 in New York City. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila)

"Life update. I have bangs now," she wrote.

The new look came three days after she had to remind her followers that the only social media she has are the ones that are verified.

"Hi, just as a very friendly reminder, I only have my verified social media accounts," she said in a video posted to X. "I do not have a Telegram or a Google Hangout or anything like that at all. I’m not playing online chess or ‘Words with Friends’ and if anyone is reaching out claiming to be a friend of mine or family or an agent or a manager – ignore them. They are scammers and impersonators.

Paige Spiranac looks on

Paige Spiranac plays the 17th green during the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club, prior to the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 7, 2025, in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"There are so many out there. Just please be super aware and if anything seems fishy, that means that it is fishy. So, just report and block all impersonators."

Spiranac boasts millions of followers across her Instagram, TikTok and X accounts.

She recently took time off social media after she was engulfed in a cheating scandal during a golf influencer tournament. She said in November she received "tens of thousands of death threats" since the championship match of the tournament.

"The last week and a half is probably the worst hate I’ve ever received in the 10 years of me doing this," Spiranac said in a post on her Instagram Stories. "I’m talking tens of thousands of death threats, people telling me to kill myself. The most vile, horrendous stuff you could ever say to an individual that’s been in my DMs to the point where we were discussing me having to potentially get a restraining order. I mean, it’s serious stuff. It’s not easy, and it hasn’t been easy."

Paige Spiranac tees off

Paige Spiranac hits a tee shot during The Creator Classic prior to the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 7, 2025, in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

She said in a recent YouTube video that she hadn’t touched a golf club "in a very long time" and felt like she needed a break from the sport.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

