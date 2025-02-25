Paige Spiranac fires off golf hot take that will 'ruffle some feathers'

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was among those who took AimPoint to task over the weekend and now has put together an idea to make the game more fun.

Spiranac, who vowed her latest hot take would "ruffle some feathers," said in a video Monday that the tee boxes golfers start from should be determined by a player’s handicap and "not personal preference."

"The tee box that you play at a golf course should be decided by your handicap, not your personal preference," she said in a video posted to her Instagram. "If you show up to the golf course without a handicap, then you should play the forward tees. If you want to play the tips, then you have to be a sub-3 handicap.

"I think this will improve pace of play and people will have a lot more fun. And it will also take away the decision on where they want to play or not play. It’s decided by your handicap. And if you want to play forward, fine. But you can’t play back until you improve your handicap."

Spiranac called for the ban of the AimPoint method, which finds a putting line on a green, in the professional ranks.

She later said her issue really was with the pace of play.

"In all seriousness, there’s nothing wrong with AimPoint," Spiranac wrote on X. "The problem is when it’s not taught correctly which will slow down pace.

"Also a player who is slow will always be slow with or without it. My issue is when they are so conditioned to use AimPoint that it’s a habit they have to use even on tap ins. Trampling around the golf hole is not it."

Spiranac is a former collegiate golfer who has found success on the influencer side of social media. She boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on TikTok.