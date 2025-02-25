Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Paige Spiranac fires off golf hot take that will 'ruffle some feathers'

Spiranac is one of the most followed golf influencers on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was among those who took AimPoint to task over the weekend and now has put together an idea to make the game more fun.

Spiranac, who vowed her latest hot take would "ruffle some feathers," said in a video Monday that the tee boxes golfers start from should be determined by a player’s handicap and "not personal preference."

Paige Spiranac stands in front of a car

Honorary pace car rider, Paige Spiranac, a social media personality, poses for a photo on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"The tee box that you play at a golf course should be decided by your handicap, not your personal preference," she said in a video posted to her Instagram. "If you show up to the golf course without a handicap, then you should play the forward tees. If you want to play the tips, then you have to be a sub-3 handicap. 

"I think this will improve pace of play and people will have a lot more fun. And it will also take away the decision on where they want to play or not play. It’s decided by your handicap. And if you want to play forward, fine. But you can’t play back until you improve your handicap."

Spiranac called for the ban of the AimPoint method, which finds a putting line on a green, in the professional ranks.

Paige Spiranac at Brewers game

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on June 16, 2023. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

She later said her issue really was with the pace of play.

"In all seriousness, there’s nothing wrong with AimPoint," Spiranac wrote on X. "The problem is when it’s not taught correctly which will slow down pace. 

"Also a player who is slow will always be slow with or without it. My issue is when they are so conditioned to use AimPoint that it’s a habit they have to use even on tap ins. Trampling around the golf hole is not it."

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Spiranac is a former collegiate golfer who has found success on the influencer side of social media. She boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on TikTok.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.