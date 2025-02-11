Golf influencer Paige Spiranac calls Taylor Swift boos at Super Bowl LIX 'lame'

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac came to the defense of Taylor Swift on Monday as the pop star was booed when she was shown on the video board during Super Bowl LIX.

Swift was at the game supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs – as she has done for the last two seasons. However, Philadelphia Eagles fans swarmed the city of New Orleans and made their presence felt throughout the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eagles fans booed Chiefs players when they took the field and made their feelings about Swift known in the stadium, though Swift is from West Reading, Pennsylvania, and even sang about being a fan of the guys in green and white.

Spiranac gave her thoughts on the boos towards Swift in a post on X.

"It was reported that the NFL’s brand value has increased almost 1 billion dollars since Taylor Swift started dating Kelce," she wrote. "The NFL is using her popularity to boost their brand. So booing Taylor Swift is lame. She was just showing up to support her significant other. The amount of times she’s shown at a game or posted on social media is out of her control."

EAGLES' CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON TROLLS TRAVIS KELCE AFTER SUPER BOWL LIX WIN

The Swift effect was real and talked about a lot during the 2023 season, but all of that tailed off a bit in 2024. She was shown fewer times on television than she was when she and Kelce first started dating and was only shown a handful of times during the Super Bowl LIX broadcast.

Tennis great Serena Williams also defended Swift on X.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" Williams wrote.

Boos or not, Swift will now embark on an entire offseason with Kelce. Last year, she was still in the midst of her "Eras Tour." This time, she will get a firsthand look at what the tight end will decide to do about his playing career.

Retirement rumors have swirled around Kelce all season. He said Swift gave him the green light to continue playing if he wanted.

"She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," the 10-time Pro Bowler said last month on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," adding that Swift loves coming to Arrowhead Stadium for games.

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce suggested he had contemplated stepping away, but his mind "changes every single day."