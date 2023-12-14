Paige Spiranac fires back at critics of hole-in-one video: 'It’s real and spectacular'

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was no fan of those on social media calling her latest video of her making a hole-in-one "fake."

Spiranac posted the clip on X and immediately faced accusations of selective editing.

She wrote on X it was her fifth attempt and the second on camera.

"A bunch of comments calling my hole in one fake," she wrote. "It’s real and spectacular. But jokes aside anyone in the golf industry knows our careers would be over if we ever faked a hole in one video.

"No one would ever be dumb enough to risk that. We take pride in showing genuine reactions. The good and bad."

Spiranac responded to a question about the camerawork as well. She then posted the full footage.

"It was a hole in one challenge. We had one videographer on the tee and one by the green. Here is the full footage from the green," she wrote.

The initial post was a response to "golf snobs" who claim she "can’t play."

Spiranac was a top golfer in the Mountain West Conference before she became one of the top influencers in the sport.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her path and her decision to not pursue a career in the professional ranks after her time at Arizona and San Diego State. With the Aztecs, she received first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She played in the Cactus Tour but fell short of getting an LPGA Tour card.

"So many growing pains," she said. "I was burnt out of, I wouldn’t say golf, just dedicating my life to something and not really seeing the results. With gymnastics, it was hard because I was fighting injuries, and then with golf — golf is such an interesting sport because you can work out, eat right, practice and still not achieve your goals. That was something for me that I just couldn’t wrap my head around.

"It also went against everything that my parents ever told me because I come from two athletes. They always said, ‘If you put the work in, and you dedicate your life to something, you will be successful.’ But that just wasn’t happening with golf, and I was driving myself crazy because I felt like I should be achieving at a much higher level. … I had everything to be a world-class golfer, but I just couldn’t put it together, and I didn’t know why. It was driving me actually insane."

She eventually decided to shift her focus from golf.

"I just got to the point where I just stopped caring. I wanted to have more of a social life. I wanted to have fun. I was tired of dedicating my life to something and just not seeing the result. So, when I was playing at SDSU, I just lost my desire for it."

She works with several brands and attends events as a golf influencer. Spiranac said she is content with her career, but if she had the choice, she would pick playing competitively over influencing.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve, and it was a dream of mine. And I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time," Spiranac said. "But that’s not how life works."