Paige Spiranac zeroes in on risqué tagline during Q&A, dishes on relationship with LPGA pros

Spiranac has millions of followers on social media behind her golf brand

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac took a cue from one of her followers during a question-and-answer segment on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

One person asked whether Spiranac thought "people actually look at you for golf info" and noted that they only like her for her "t—s." Spiranac turned it around on the follower.

Paige Spiranac in July 2022

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

"People come for the t—s and stay for the tips," she wrote.

She added on X: "Did a Q&A over on IG. This is always a popular question. I might have to make this my new tagline lol come for the t—s and stay for the tips."

Paige Spiranac in 2019

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Andrew Jansen/News-Leader)

In between the vulgar questions, Spiranac opened up a bit and reiterated how she initially tried to play on the LPGA Tour.

"Played pro for a year out of college," she wrote on Instagram. "Was as highly ranked junior golfer. Full ride to a D1 university were I was first and second team all-conference. Had 1 pro win on a mini tour, made the cut in the Scottish Open, and made money in all but two tournaments that year.

"Never made it on the LPGA. People don’t realize how much goes into playing pro golf. It’s a mental, physical and financial grind."

She was also asked about her relationship with the LPGA competitors.

"Some of them are really cool and I’ve known for awhile. Some really hate how I present myself and the game on social media," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac in 2015

Paige Spiranac of United States lines up a par putt at the par 5, 10th hole during the first round of the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on December 9, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"Empowered women empower other women so I’m hopeful we can just get the f--- over it one day soon. I hold no ill will against anyone and understand we have a difference of opinion. However we are all doing our part to bring awareness to the game in our OWN way. Bringing one another down only hurts us and the game. I would love to collaborate with more women on tour and in media to showcase the immense talent out there."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.