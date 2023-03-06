Golf influencer Paige Spiranac takes firm stance when it comes to nudity on her subscription website

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her exclusive subscription website in January, but thirsty fans expecting to catch a closer glimpse at one of the most-followed athletes in the sport came up short.

Spiranac explained in the latest episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast last week there will be no nudity on the OnlyPaige fan website – and that is purposeful.

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose," she said.

Spiranac said she has no issues with nudity but is making the choice not to show certain parts of her body. However, she made clear it was a personal choice of hers and was not trying to disparage those who choose to do that with their own personal websites.

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that," she explained. "I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years."

Spiranac boasts a following of 3.7 million on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok.

She also opened up on her decision to not pursue a career in the professional ranks after her time at Arizona and San Diego State. With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.

"So many growing pains," she said. "I was burnt out of, I wouldn’t say golf, just dedicating my life to something and not really seeing the results. With gymnastics, it was hard because I was fighting injuries, and then with golf — golf is such an interesting sport because you can work out, eat right, practice and still not achieve your goals. That was something for me that I just couldn’t wrap my head around.

"It also went against everything that my parents ever told me because I come from two athletes. They always said, ‘If you put the work in, and you dedicate your life to something, you will be successful.’ But that just wasn’t happening with golf, and I was driving myself crazy because I felt like I should be achieving at a much higher level. … I had everything to be a world-class golfer, but I just couldn’t put it together, and I didn’t know why. It was driving me actually insane."

She eventually decided to shift her focus from golf.

"I just got to the point where I just stopped caring. I wanted to have more of a social life. I wanted to have fun. I was tired of dedicating my life to something and just not seeing the result. So, when I was playing at SDSU, I just lost my desire for it."

She currently works with several brands and attends events as a golf influencer. Spiranac said she is content with her current career, but if she had the choice, she would pick playing competitively over influencing.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve, and it was a dream of mine — and I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time," Spiranac said. "But that’s not how life works."

