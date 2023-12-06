Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Paige Spiranac dragged into odd social media spat with Scott Baio: 'What a world'

Spiranac and Baio squashed the beef relatively quickly

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac drew the ire of "Happy Days" actor Scott Baio – at least for the moment – on Tuesday in one of the oddest social media dustups of the year.

Baio responded on X to a video of a woman wearing risqué clothing, The video identified the woman as Spiranac and the actor was upset over it before he realized it wasn’t the golf influencer. He later deleted the post.

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network)

"Add Scott Baio to the list of people I never thought I would have beef with. What a world," Spiranac wrote in response to the actor’s since-deleted comment.

Baio cleared things up and responded to Spiranac.

"My apologies. Someone posted a video saying it was you and attempted to drag my minor daughter (a junior golfer) and I defended myself," he wrote. "I apologize as I don’t know you or the other woman from the video. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong."

Scott Baio in 2023

Scott Baio attends the animal rescue telethon "To The Rescue Pup-A-Thon" presented by Great American Family at Vista Studios on Feb. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Spiranac then offered to give Baio’s daughter advice on her golf career.

"I appreciate your apology. I understand how protective you must feel of your daughter," she wrote. "I played junior golf at a high level, in college and as well pro for a little. If your daughter ever needs any golf advice let me know! I learned a lot through out my golf career especially during the recruiting process for college. Always happy to help!"

Baio thanked Spiranac for understanding.

Paige Spiranac at the Brewers game

Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates game at American Family Field on June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The actor routinely posts photos of his daughter, Bailey, teeing off on the golf course. She is nationally ranked in the Global Junior Golf rankings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.