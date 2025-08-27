Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US Open Tennis

Paige Lorenze, fiancée of American tennis star, reflects on relationship ahead of US Open

Lorenze and Tommy Paul got engaged in July

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Paige Lorenze, the fiancée of American tennis star Tommy Paul, reflected on her relationship with the competitor on Monday as the U.S. Open began.

Lorenze posted a video on her TikTok page showing herself having a beverage just outside one of the stadiums in which the matches are played.

Paige Lorenze loks on

Paige Lorenze attends day six of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

"POV: got free US Open tickets from a guy named Tommy 3 years ago when I lived in NYC … now I’m engaged to him," she screen-captioned the nine-second clip.

The entrepreneur is one of the several wives and girlfriends who descended on Flushing Meadows to watch one of the top Grand Slam tournaments of the tennis season. Lorenze brings more than 1 million Instagram and 728,000 TikTok followers with her.

Pauge Lorenze in Spain

Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of Tommy Paul of the United States is seen in the Men's Singles Third Round match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during day six of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

She and Paul were engaged in July after dating for about three years.

Paul, a 28-year-old New Jersey native, is still looking for the first Grand Slam title of his career. He’s made it as far as the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2023 and 2024. He reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in 2023 and the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the French Open.

He started strong in the first round of the U.S. Open, picking up a win over Elmer Møller in straight sets. He will play Nuno Borges in the second round on Thursday.

Tommy Paul in the US Open

Tommy Paul of the United States in action against Elmer Moller of Denmark in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.  (Mike Frey/Imagn Images)

Lorenze’s video certainly underscored just how fast time can pass by.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

