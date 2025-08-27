Paige Lorenze, fiancée of American tennis star, reflects on relationship ahead of US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Lorenze, the fiancée of American tennis star Tommy Paul, reflected on her relationship with the competitor on Monday as the U.S. Open began.

Lorenze posted a video on her TikTok page showing herself having a beverage just outside one of the stadiums in which the matches are played.

"POV: got free US Open tickets from a guy named Tommy 3 years ago when I lived in NYC … now I’m engaged to him," she screen-captioned the nine-second clip.

The entrepreneur is one of the several wives and girlfriends who descended on Flushing Meadows to watch one of the top Grand Slam tournaments of the tennis season. Lorenze brings more than 1 million Instagram and 728,000 TikTok followers with her.

She and Paul were engaged in July after dating for about three years.

Paul, a 28-year-old New Jersey native, is still looking for the first Grand Slam title of his career. He’s made it as far as the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2023 and 2024. He reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in 2023 and the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the French Open.

He started strong in the first round of the U.S. Open, picking up a win over Elmer Møller in straight sets. He will play Nuno Borges in the second round on Thursday.

Lorenze’s video certainly underscored just how fast time can pass by.