Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Open Tennis

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of American tennis star, prepares for US Open experience: 'Trigger male sports fans'

Riddle will be cheering on Taylor Fritz

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Much like the rest of the U.S. Open tennis field, Morgan Riddle needed to warm up.

Riddle, a model and the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, posted a video of herself getting ready to take on some of the idiosyncrasies of the tournament. She’s been a main figure in the crowd during the Grand Slam event as Fritz attempts to win the title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morgan Riddle in London

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

She posted a video on her TikTok page on Sunday.

"Warming up to drink 72 honey deuces, overdress for matches, wait in 45 minute lines for food, trigger male sports fans, and be victimized by NYC humidity," she wrote as an on-screen caption for her video.

US OPEN PHOTOGRAPHER CLAIMS HE'S 'TOTALLY INNOCENT' AFTER BEING AT CENTER OF PLAYER'S MELTDOWN

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men’s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

Fritz won his first-round matchup against Emilio Nava, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3, and will go up against Lloyd Harris in the second round on Wednesday. He nearly won the event last year but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He has never won a Grand Slam title.

@moorrgs

commencing tennis superbowl!!!

♬ original sound - nadd🩹

Riddle has more than 601,000 followers on TikTok and 469,000 on Instagram and already turned heads at the U.S. Open during Fritz’s match against Nava.

Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava in the 2025 US Open

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Emilio Nava, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is sure to be among the celebrities in the crowd over the course of the tournament. The U.S. Open usually brings the stars out for the last gasp of summertime in New York City.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue