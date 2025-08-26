Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of American tennis star, prepares for US Open experience: 'Trigger male sports fans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Much like the rest of the U.S. Open tennis field, Morgan Riddle needed to warm up.

Riddle, a model and the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, posted a video of herself getting ready to take on some of the idiosyncrasies of the tournament. She’s been a main figure in the crowd during the Grand Slam event as Fritz attempts to win the title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She posted a video on her TikTok page on Sunday.

"Warming up to drink 72 honey deuces, overdress for matches, wait in 45 minute lines for food, trigger male sports fans, and be victimized by NYC humidity," she wrote as an on-screen caption for her video.

US OPEN PHOTOGRAPHER CLAIMS HE'S 'TOTALLY INNOCENT' AFTER BEING AT CENTER OF PLAYER'S MELTDOWN

Fritz won his first-round matchup against Emilio Nava, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3, and will go up against Lloyd Harris in the second round on Wednesday. He nearly won the event last year but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He has never won a Grand Slam title.

Riddle has more than 601,000 followers on TikTok and 469,000 on Instagram and already turned heads at the U.S. Open during Fritz’s match against Nava.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is sure to be among the celebrities in the crowd over the course of the tournament. The U.S. Open usually brings the stars out for the last gasp of summertime in New York City.