Padres' Jurickson Profar tried goodwill gesture with Dodgers fan moments before objects were thrown at him

A line was crossed at Dodger Stadium by fans during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres during the bottom of the seventh inning, and videos surfacing on social media from those in the stands show moments leading up to the now-infamous delay in play.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was seen livid in the outfield after the FOX broadcast showed objects were being hurled from the stands in his direction. Fans were throwing baseballs and beer cans toward him, causing a full stoppage in play as the Dodger Stadium public address announcer implored fans to stop throwing objects on the field.

But moments before Profar was seen screaming at fans in the stands, he attempted a goodwill gesture with a fan in the short left field seats by giving him a baseball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the first of many that were thrown on the field by fans in the wild scene during this postseason rivalry.

In a video posted by a fan on social media, Profar and the Dodgers fan, wearing a home white-and-blue Los Angeles jersey, were seen talking to the Padres left fielder and everything seemed perfectly fine. Profar had a ball in his hand, and it was clear he was going to give it to the fan.

But, once the fan got hold of the ball, he immediately threw it toward third base, and the Dodgers faithful began to cheer. However, fans that appeared to be right behind him screamed, "No!" as Profar waved off the disposal of his souvenir before walking back to his spot.

PADRES' NLDS GAME 2 WIN OVER DODGERS TURNS UGLY AS FANS THROW OBJECTS AT SAN DIEGO PLAYERS

For some context, Profar had an interaction with the fans in the left field seats earlier in the game when he robbed a home run by Mookie Betts. That exact fan in the first row appeared to be who Profar was looking at, as he jumped up and down before showing the ball to Betts, who was rounding the bases thinking he hit it out.

Going back to the moment of the fan throwing the first ball on the field, a security guard was sitting right next him up against the wall, though nothing came of that toss onto the field. However, that would change when the video showed another ball thrown at Profar from a direction behind the owner of the camera.

That’s when Profar started to get ticked off, as the left field umpire got involved with stadium security to figure out who threw the ball at him.

As boos rained down from the fans in left field, Profar can be seen jawing back at them. And while it wasn’t seen on this video, the broadcast caught another ball thrown at Profar, which led to the delay in play as Padres manager Mike Shildt came out onto the field with his outfielder heated over what was transpiring.

Profar needed to be calmed down by teammates, and after the inning, third baseman Manny Machado brought everyone together in the dugout to share a message of staying focused, which he revealed after the team’s dominant 10-2 win to even the series at one game apiece before heading back to San Diego.

More videos are likely to surface from this moment, which everyone hopes is a one-off as nobody wants to see things escalate between players and fans in the stands to the point where play needs to come to a halt.

This is a heated NL West rivalry after all, though, and it doesn’t help that videos from the stands were also showing Fernando Tatis Jr. taunting Dodgers fans through the end of the game, whether it was in the dugout or in center field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’ll see what transpires in Game 3, which will take place at the Padres’ home of Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.