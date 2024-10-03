Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. dances shirtless in locker room celebration after winning wild-card series

The party was on in San Diego Wednesday night.

The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card series with a 5-4 victory, earning their third trip to a National League Division Series in five years.

It seems like baseball has champagne celebrations more often than any other sport, and teams typically celebrate after just about every clincher.

So, the champagne bottles were popped, beers were crushed in the Padres' clubhouse and Fernando Tatis Jr. was rocking and rolling.

During the team's celebration, Tatis brought out his dance moves while going shirtless with his hat backward, no shoes and sunglasses.

Tatis blasted a two-run home run in the first inning of the first game of the series. He went 3-for-3 in the clincher.

This may be San Diego's third trip to a division series since 2020, but this series marked Tatis' first postseason game in front of fans.

In 2020, the entire season, except the National League Championship Series and World Series, were played without fans during the COVID pandemic. So, Tatis' epic viral bat flip was in an empty ballpark.

When the Padres got back to the postseason in 2022, Tatis was suspended for his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

San Diego will now face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. All three of their trips to the division series this decade have been against LA.

The Dodgers swept the Padres in 2020, but the Padres got revenge by winning in four games two years later.

The Padres won this year's season series, 8-5.

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:38 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.