Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr addresses reporters after failed PED test: 'I regret every single step I have taken'

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed his 80-game suspension for a failed performance-enhancing drug test in a press conference on Tuesday.

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol as he was working his way back from a broken wrist suffered in December. He had yet to play this season, but there was anticipation he would be joining a lineup with Juan Soto, who was acquired by the Padres in a trade-deadline deal.

"I'm really sorry for my mistakes," the star shortstop said. "I've seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken."

The 23-year-old said the banned substance was in his medication to treat ringworm. His father also told the story in a radio interview last week.

Asked about the ringworm story, the Padres star said he had been dealing with a skin infection for a while and took medication for it. He tested positive soon after.

"There’s no excuses," he said. "I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body."

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season, which was the third highest at the time. He had not played this season after breaking his wrist in an apparent motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic.

Now, San Diego will have to wait until next season to pack a punch with its All-Star lineup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.