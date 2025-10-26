Packers' Tucker Kraft, Jordan Love torch Steelers, spoil Aaron Rodgers' hopes to make history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Kraft was eating good on Sunday night as he and Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the frustrated Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-25.

Love and Kraft hooked up early and often. The first connection came in the first quarter when Love found the tight end for a 16-yard touchdown pass to cap off a six-play, 67-yard drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Steelers were being buoyed by Chris Boswell’s impressive field goal kicking and an Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh took a 16-7 lead into halftime. Love came back out and didn’t miss a beat.

Love threw another touchdown pass to Kraft and a third to Savion Williams to guide the Packers back to the front. Josh Jacobs scored in the fourth quarter from three yards out. Once the Packers took the lead, the defense never let up.

Rodgers came into the game making sure not to play up the first matchup of his career against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He looked back fondly on his time with the Packers throughout the week leading up to the game.

He probably wished things went a little differently.

There were times when Rodgers showed just how excellent he continues to be at 41 years old. He made terrific throws to Metcalf and Roman Wilson at points in the night and was even able to bait the Packers’ secondary into a pass interference call during a crucial touchdown drive.

GIANTS' KAYVON THIBODEAUX SOUNDS OFF AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL ON TUSH PUSH VS EAGLES

But there were also times when he was visibly frustrated with teammates. He was pressured all night by linebackers Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary and the offense didn’t jibe well for the most part. He was seeking to become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams in a career.

Some of the tensions the Steelers players had boiled over on the field. During a Steelers kickoff, Pittsburgh’s Ben Skowronek was double-teamed by two Packers players. Nick Herbig came over to defend Skowronek and pushed Bo Melton to the ground. It kicked off a brief skirmish that saw two officials get caught up in it.

Later, Metcalf sparred with Packers linebacker Quay Walker. The wide receiver put his fingers into Walker’s facemask. He was called for unnecessary roughness and stymied the Steelers’ offense.

Green Bay will take a win back home and improve to 5-1-1. The Steelers fell to 4-3, which will tighten the race for the AFC North as the midway point of the season nears.

Love finished 29-of-37 with 360 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Kraft had seven catches for 143 yards and two scores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers was 24-of-36 with two touchdown passes and 219 passing yards. Wilson and Metcalf each had touchdowns.