Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux sounds off after controversial call on tush push vs Eagles

The New York Giants lost some momentum early in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after a turnover was taken away thanks to an early whistle on a Jalen Hurts tush push.

Two plays later, the Eagles went up 14-7 on a Hurts touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia won the game 38-20 and kept up its dominance against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux who ripped the ball away from Hurts as the whistle was blown to signal the end of the play. Referee Brad Rogers said Hurts’ forward progress was stopped before Thibodeaux made the play. However, Hurts was still driving up the field and hadn’t touched the ground yet with any parts of his body.

"(The official) said they called the forward progress before he reached the ball out," Thibodeaux told reporters, via ESPN. "Sounds like some bulls--- to me."

PENNSYLVANIANS WEIGH IN ON EAGLES' CONTROVERSIAL 'TUSH PUSH' AS TEAM REMAINS UNDEFEATED THROUGH WEEK 4

After teammate Brian Burns reminded Thibodeaux that he could get fined for his tough comments on the officiating, he changed his tune and acknowledged that officials had a tough job.

"Sorry, I mean, that was a great call by the refs. You can't blame missed calls on anything. I think we didn't stop the run. They made the 50-50 balls and they got the best of us," he added.

Thibodeaux had five tackles, a deflection and a QB hit.

The tush push has been a hotly debated topic over the course of the year.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Eagles ran the tush push four straight times in one of their touchdown drives. New York ended up winning that game earlier this month.

NFL owners have been under pressure to ban the play. It survived a vote that would have prohibited the call during the offseason. It’s expected to be revisited next year.