Packers' Rasul Douglas has harsh characterization for game in London: 'It f---ing sucked'

The Green Bay Packers are headed to London for the first time Thursday for this week’s matchup against the New York Giants. And, despite what Aaron Rodgers might think, not everyone on the team is thrilled about the short trip over the pond.

Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, who previously played in London for the Philadelphia Eagles-Jacksonville Jaguars game in 2018, had some harsh words about making the trip for a second time.

"It f---ing sucked," Douglas said, via Packers News. "You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f---ing get on a plane, get over there and (expletive) practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f---ing eight hours somewhere else."

Head coach Matt LaFleur opted to do most of the team’s preparations in Green Bay, meaning the Packers will land in London Friday morning.

"We’re going to stay up after the flight," defensive lineman Dean Lowry said, according to the outlet. "We’re going to go to practice right away. We’re not going to take a nap. We’ll go to practice right away, and then that night hopefully we can adjust because we’ll be so tired from missing a night of sleep. Then, hopefully, we can get two nights of sleep in and go out there and perform."

Rodgers said the team was "excited" about the trip, but he was hoping for more time abroad to be able to "experience a little bit of that culture."

"We're all excited. I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and ... shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That's what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early," he said, via ESPN.

The Packers and Giants game will kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. local time.