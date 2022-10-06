Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers: Development of Packers young receivers will factor into 2023 return

Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVPs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers next season is not set in stone, and as he searches for a second Super Bowl ring, he noted how key the wide receivers’ progress will be.

Rodgers has been hot and cold about his young receivers through four weeks. He publicly said there needs to be better communication with those wideouts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, ahead of the Packers’ trip to London to prepare for their game against the New York Giants, Rodgers admitted that the future development of those players will be a factor in whether he continues to play.

"There’s going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys, I’m sure, long after I’m gone," the two-time reigning NFL MVP said, via Madison.com. "Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. …

BEARS' JAYLON JOHNSON WEARS PACKERS CHEESEHEAD TO PAY OFF BET: 'THIS IS TERRIBLE'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa Florida.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa Florida. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

"There’s some moving pieces that’ll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision."

It has been slow progress for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Through three games, Watson has six catches for 51 yards. Doubs has played in four games and has 19 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers praised the rookies and had hopes for their developments for the future in an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, walks out onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, walks out onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers are 3-1 this season. Rodgers has 935 passing yards with six touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.