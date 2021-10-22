Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers unveil new 1950s throwback uniforms to wear in Week 7

The Packers are shifting to an all-green scheme with yellow numbering

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
The Packers will wear a new-old uniform set on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, paying homage to the 1950s.

The uniforms don’t differentiate much from the current getup: simplistic with green heavily featured. It’s a heavier dose of green than usual, with the pants almost completely devoid of yellow.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

The other unique feature is the absence of the iconic "G" logo, which usually sits in the center of the helmet. Green Bay will roll with logoless lids, just as they did in the ’50s. However you might feel about the amount of green in the uniform, I think we can all agree it’s a steep upgrade over the 1937-1948 alternates that the team donned from 2015-2019. They were an eye sore, as you can see below.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, left, celebrate his field goal with holder Corey Bojorquez during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, left, celebrate his field goal with holder Corey Bojorquez during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

That is one of the ugliest uniforms you’ll ever see on an NFL field, next to the Steelers bumblebee throwbacks. The Packers will hope the new set of throwbacks will be a hit, both on the field and in merchandise sales.