Packers unveil new 1950s throwback uniforms to wear in Week 7

The Packers will wear a new-old uniform set on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, paying homage to the 1950s.

The uniforms don’t differentiate much from the current getup: simplistic with green heavily featured. It’s a heavier dose of green than usual, with the pants almost completely devoid of yellow.

The other unique feature is the absence of the iconic "G" logo, which usually sits in the center of the helmet. Green Bay will roll with logoless lids, just as they did in the ’50s. However you might feel about the amount of green in the uniform, I think we can all agree it’s a steep upgrade over the 1937-1948 alternates that the team donned from 2015-2019. They were an eye sore, as you can see below.

That is one of the ugliest uniforms you’ll ever see on an NFL field, next to the Steelers bumblebee throwbacks. The Packers will hope the new set of throwbacks will be a hit, both on the field and in merchandise sales.