©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update May 12, 2017

Ovechkin played through hamstring, knee injuries in playoffs

By | Associated Press
    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, is taken to the ice by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period of Game 7 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this May 13, 2009, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia, sits on the boards in the finals seconds of Game 7 of the team's NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Washington. The Penguins won 6-2, eliminating the Capitals from the playoffs. Another Game 7 for the Washington Capitals. Another step into the breach for a fan base snakebitten by decades of missed opportunities. The Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Game 7 Wednesday night, May 10. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this May 13, 2013, file photo, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), from Sweden, greets Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, after Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Washington. The Rangers won 5-0. The Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of a second-round series Wednesday, May 10. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (The Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through hamstring and knee injuries that hampered him in the playoffs.

Ovechkin says he felt something in his hamstring during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and needed injections to numb the pain the rest of the way. A hit by Toronto's Nazem Kadri in Game 5 of the first round caused the left knee injury, which Ovechkin downplayed.

The 31-year-old captain had eight points in 13 playoff games as Washington was eliminated before the conference finals for the ninth time in as many chances. At the Capitals' exit-day meetings Friday, he didn't say how badly the injuries affected his play but they were bad enough not to play for Russia at the world championships.