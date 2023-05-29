Ottawa woman, 96, sets world record with blazing 5K race

A 96-year-old woman from Ottawa is now a world record holder.

Rejeanne Fairhead completed a 5K at Ottawa Race Weekend on Saturday in 51 minutes and nine seconds – it was the fastest 5K by a woman aged 95-99 ever.

Fairhead walked the length of the course, breaking the previous record by 4 minutes and 39 seconds.

"It felt very good," Fairhead said on Sunday to the National Post. "I was proud of what I did. But I was glad it was all over too."

Fairhead was a bowler and rode horses for most of her life, and only recently picked up walking.

She walked the race last year in just under 59 minutes, and once she realized she was just about three minutes off the world record pace, she had a goal in mind – and she shattered it.

"I’ve been telling everybody, ‘To me, age is just a number. You know, if you feel good, do something,'" she said.

In the effort, she raised over $7,400 for the Perley Health Foundation.

The 96-year-old walked three times a week with her new coach, Richelle Weeks.

Fairhead also beat 627 people in all age groups with 20 of her 25 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren walking the course by her side.

Fairhead isn't sure if she will compete next year, but one thing is for sure: she's done trying to break records.

"If I do walk next year it will just for fun," she said. "I’m not going to try to beat anything. I think I’ve done my share. I think I’ve had enough."