Running
Published

Ottawa woman, 96, sets world record with blazing 5K race

Rejeanne Fairhead walked the fastest 5K by a woman aged 95-99

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A 96-year-old woman from Ottawa is now a world record holder.

Rejeanne Fairhead completed a 5K at Ottawa Race Weekend on Saturday in 51 minutes and nine seconds – it was the fastest 5K by a woman aged 95-99 ever.

Fairhead walked the length of the course, breaking the previous record by 4 minutes and 39 seconds.

nypd runner

The first NYPD runner finishes the Tunnel to Towers annual 5K in New York City on Sept. 25, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Angelica Stabile)

"It felt very good," Fairhead said on Sunday to the National Post. "I was proud of what I did. But I was glad it was all over too."

Fairhead was a bowler and rode horses for most of her life, and only recently picked up walking.

96-year-old woman breaks record

A 96-year-old woman set the world record for the fastest 5K by a woman aged 95-99. (iStock)

She walked the race last year in just under 59 minutes, and once she realized she was just about three minutes off the world record pace, she had a goal in mind – and she shattered it.

"I’ve been telling everybody, ‘To me, age is just a number. You know, if you feel good, do something,'" she said.

In the effort, she raised over $7,400 for the Perley Health Foundation.

The 96-year-old walked three times a week with her new coach, Richelle Weeks.

Fairhead also beat 627 people in all age groups with 20 of her 25 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren walking the course by her side.

Group of people running

Fairhead isn't sure if she will compete next year, but one thing is for sure: she's done trying to break records. (iStock)

Fairhead isn't sure if she will compete next year, but one thing is for sure: she's done trying to break records.

"If I do walk next year it will just for fun," she said. "I’m not going to try to beat anything. I think I’ve done my share. I think I’ve had enough."