Baltimore Orioles

Orioles sign star slugger to record contract: reports

Alonso had spent his entire 7-year career with the Mets

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The New York Mets are going to look a lot different next season.

The team traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, closer Edwin Díaz has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and now Pete Alonso will reportedly be donning a different uniform. 

Alonso, 31, reportedly signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports. Alonso's $31 million average annual value is the highest ever for a first baseman. 

Pete Alonso celebrates a home run

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves Aug. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Alonso debuted with the Mets in 2019 and won National League Rookie of the Year while leading the big leagues with 53 home runs. In his seven seasons with the Mets, Alonso was named to the All-Star team five times and won the Home Run Derby twice.

Last season was one of the best of Alonso’s career. He had a .272 batting average with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs while leading the National League with 41 doubles. 

In his career, Alonso has a .253 batting average with 264 home runs and 712 RBIs. Alonso is the Mets’ franchise leader in home runs after he overtook Darryl Strawberry last season. 

DODGERS LAND ALL-STAR CLOSER IN RECORD-BREAKING DEAL AFTER BACK-TO-BACK WORLD SERIES WINS: REPORTS

Pete Alonso hits home run

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run to become the all-time Mets franchise home run leader in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Alonso has also been durable in his career. He played 162 games in each of the last two seasons and has never played fewer than 152 games during a full season (he played 57 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).

Alonso, nicknamed "Polar Pete," will give the Orioles some major thump in the middle of their order. 

After making the postseason in 2023 and 2024, the Orioles bottomed out in 2025. They finished 75-87 and last in the American League East. 

Pete Alonso with Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, left, stands with Francisco Lindor after flying out with the bases loaded during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins in Miami, Fla., Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alonso is the second former Mets player the Orioles have reportedly signed this offseason. They also brought in flamethrower Ryan Helsley on a two-year contract. 

The Orioles also acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade earlier last month. Ward hit a career-high 36 home runs last season. 

Between Alonso and Ward, the Orioles have added some thunder to the middle of their lineup as they look to make it back to the postseason. 

