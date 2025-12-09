Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers land All-Star closer in record-breaking deal after back-to-back World Series wins: reports

Diaz spent the previous seven seasons with the Mets

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The rich just keep on getting richer, as Edwin Diaz is set to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The back-to-back reigning champions and Diaz reportedly agreed to a deal that will get them the best closer on the market, snatching Diaz away from Steve Cohen and the New York Mets following a seven-year stay. 

Diaz's deal is reportedly for three years, worth $69 million.

Edwin Diaz celebrating

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz celebrates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.  (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Diaz's first season with the Mets was an absolute nightmare, as he posted a 5.59 ERA after leading the majors with 57 saves with the Seattle Mariners. But since then, he's been dominant with a 2.36 ERA, posting three campaigns of an ERA no higher than 1.75.

This past season, Diaz was a lone bright spot for a disappointing Mets team that missed the postseason despite a payroll well over $300 million. He posted a 1.63 ERA and struck out 98 batters in 66.1 innings, recording 28 saves.

Edwin Diaz throws a pitch

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz works the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

If there was one thing the Dodgers did need, it was a closer, as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the final outs of their second consecutive World Series victory early last month. They signed Tanner Scott to a four-year deal last offseason, but injuries and poor performance played a part. Thus, the Dodgers got the big fish they went casting for.

Diaz's deal is the largest annual average value ever given to a reliever.

Edwin Diaz celebrates vs Dodgers

Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets reacts after the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on September 01, 2022 in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are also not done, as there is much speculation that back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal could be headed there via trade.

