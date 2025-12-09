Dodgers land All-Star closer in record-breaking deal after back-to-back World Series wins: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rich just keep on getting richer, as Edwin Diaz is set to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The back-to-back reigning champions and Diaz reportedly agreed to a deal that will get them the best closer on the market, snatching Diaz away from Steve Cohen and the New York Mets following a seven-year stay.

Diaz's deal is reportedly for three years, worth $69 million.

Diaz's first season with the Mets was an absolute nightmare, as he posted a 5.59 ERA after leading the majors with 57 saves with the Seattle Mariners. But since then, he's been dominant with a 2.36 ERA, posting three campaigns of an ERA no higher than 1.75.

This past season, Diaz was a lone bright spot for a disappointing Mets team that missed the postseason despite a payroll well over $300 million. He posted a 1.63 ERA and struck out 98 batters in 66.1 innings, recording 28 saves.

If there was one thing the Dodgers did need, it was a closer, as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the final outs of their second consecutive World Series victory early last month. They signed Tanner Scott to a four-year deal last offseason, but injuries and poor performance played a part. Thus, the Dodgers got the big fish they went casting for.

Diaz's deal is the largest annual average value ever given to a reliever.

The Dodgers are also not done, as there is much speculation that back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal could be headed there via trade.