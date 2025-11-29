Orioles sign hard-throwing reliever to 2-year contract to bolster bullpen: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly brought in some firepower for the back of their bullpen.

The Orioles signed flamethrowing closer Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million contract, according to multiple reports. The contract reportedly has a player option after the first year of the deal.

Helsley, 31, drew a lot of interest despite struggling with the New York Mets after being acquired at the trade deadline. The veteran reliever has one of the best fastballs in the sport, which frequently touches 100 mph.

The two-time All-Star had a 7.20 ERA with the Mets in 22 appearances and was demoted from high-leverage spots. Prior to being acquired by the Mets, Helsley was good with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025 with a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances and 21 saves.

Helsley was a mainstay in the Cardinals’ bullpen for over six seasons before being traded at the deadline last season. In 275 games, Helsley had a 2.67 ERA and 105 saves, while striking out 355 hitters in 299.2 innings.

Helsley will take over as the Orioles’ closer. Felix Bautista, who, when healthy, has held down the ninth inning, sustained a torn rotator cuff and labrum in his right shoulder and is expected to miss most of the 2026 season.

The Orioles finished last in the American League East at 77-87 and hope Helsley can be part of the team’s turnaround.

The reported signing of Helsley is the second big move the team has made. The Orioles also acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade earlier in the month.

