Orioles' Craig Albernaz says he must eat baby food for weeks after foul ball to face leads to 7 fractures

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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz has seven fractures in his orbital area as well as a broken jaw after taking a foul ball to the face, but he remains in the dugout with his squad.

However, Albernaz has one big change to his daily routine over the next month or so. He needs to eat baby food.

The injury occurred on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the foul ball came whipping toward the Orioles’ dugout and hit Albernaz square on the right side of his face. But he was back at Camden Yards on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after suffering his multiple facial injuries.

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Reports from Baltimore state that he has a visible bruise on the right side of his face, and that he will need to consume baby food for the next six weeks as his face heals.

"This is what we’re here for," Albernaz said to reporters, per the Baltimore Banner. "We’re here for the players. We have a game. I’m physically able to be here, so let’s go.… If my jaw was wired shut, I’d still be here."

ORIOLES MANAGER CRAIG ALBERNAZ TAKES LINE DRIVE TO FACE IN TERRIFYING SCENE

Albernaz said he felt "pretty good" considering the circumstances from Monday night’s foul ball off the bat of one of his own, Jeremiah Jackson.

"Ball hit me pretty flush in the cheek, but I feel good," he added. "Luckily, no surgery. I think all in all, it was at least seven fractures in my cheek area, orbital, and then a broken jaw. But luckily, it doesn’t have to be wired. No surgery. I just have to eat baby food for six weeks."

Albernaz, like many managers, was standing at the top of the dugout steps when Jackson was late to a pitch that shot immediately toward his teammates and coaches. It’s an unfortunate situation for Albernaz, but the first-time MLB manager is clearly showing his grit and resilience for his squad.

They also showed it for him on Monday night, as they were trailing at that point in the game. However, the Orioles rallied to win the game 9-7.

A lot of that had to do with Jackson, who bashed two home runs, including a grand slam in the victory.

"I hit, and then I kind of saw Alby holding his face," Jackson told reporters. "My heart kind of dropped. I was able to see him afterward and see he was doing OK.… Knowing he was OK helped. It made me feel a little bit better. I’m just happy he’s doing OK and in good spirits."

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The Orioles’ win keeps them tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East standings at 9-7.

Albernaz will continue to lead the way in the dugout moving forward, even if his diet does have to change.

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