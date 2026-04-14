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Baltimore Orioles

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz takes line drive to face in terrifying scene

The first-year Baltimore manager was hit in the left cheek but returned to the dugout to celebrate a clutch homer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was involved in a terrifying moment during the team’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Albernaz was struck by a line drive off the bat of Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson in the fifth inning. The ball hit the manager’s left cheek and he left to be looked at by the team’s medical staff.

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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz talking to media in dugout

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz talks to media in the dugout before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 8, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Albernaz briefly returned to the game after Jackson hit a grand slam to help the Orioles to the 9-7 win.

"He’s doing good. Just as a precaution, he’s going to get it scanned," Orioles bench coach Donnie Ecker said.

Jackson said he had a sunken feeling when he saw Albernaz in pain after the errant liner.

"I hit and then I kind of saw Alby holding his face. My heart kind of dropped," Jackson said. "I was able to see him afterward and see he was doing OK."

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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz standing on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on Apr. 10, 2026. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

"Knowing he was OK helped. It made me feel a little bit better," Jackson added. "I’m just happy he’s doing OK and in good spirits."

Albernaz and Jackson embraced after the infielder hit the big home run in the sixth inning.

"That was awesome," Jackson said of the impromptu embrace from his manager. "You never want to hurt anybody, and Alby’s awesome. It sucked. But he wore it well and he’s in good spirits so it made me feel better."

Albernaz is in his first year as Baltimore’s manager. He served as a bench coach and assistant manager for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 and 2025.

Baltimore Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson rounding bases after hitting home run.

Baltimore Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Baltimore on April 13, 2026. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

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Baltimore improved to 9-7 with the win and are tied with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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