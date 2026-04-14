Orioles manager Craig Albernaz takes line drive to face in terrifying scene

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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was involved in a terrifying moment during the team’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Albernaz was struck by a line drive off the bat of Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson in the fifth inning. The ball hit the manager’s left cheek and he left to be looked at by the team’s medical staff.

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Albernaz briefly returned to the game after Jackson hit a grand slam to help the Orioles to the 9-7 win.

"He’s doing good. Just as a precaution, he’s going to get it scanned," Orioles bench coach Donnie Ecker said.

Jackson said he had a sunken feeling when he saw Albernaz in pain after the errant liner.

"I hit and then I kind of saw Alby holding his face. My heart kind of dropped," Jackson said. "I was able to see him afterward and see he was doing OK."

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"Knowing he was OK helped. It made me feel a little bit better," Jackson added. "I’m just happy he’s doing OK and in good spirits."

Albernaz and Jackson embraced after the infielder hit the big home run in the sixth inning.

"That was awesome," Jackson said of the impromptu embrace from his manager. "You never want to hurt anybody, and Alby’s awesome. It sucked. But he wore it well and he’s in good spirits so it made me feel better."

Albernaz is in his first year as Baltimore’s manager. He served as a bench coach and assistant manager for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 and 2025.

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Baltimore improved to 9-7 with the win and are tied with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.