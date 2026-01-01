Oregon shuts out Texas Tech to win Orange Bowl behind dominant defensive outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon beat Texas Tech 16-0 to win the Orange Bowl and advance in the College Football Playoff on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium with a dominant defensive showing.

The Ducks forced four turnovers in the win, holding the Red Raiders to just 206 yards of total offense. The Red Raiders defense kept Texas Tech in the game with an interception and by turning the Ducks over on downs insert times, but it wasn't enough.

The first half of Oregon-Texas Tech was low scoring. The Ducks marched down the field on their opening drive, but after a third-down sack of Dante Moore, they were forced to settle for a 50-yard field goal from Atticus Sappington to make it 3-0.

The Ducks continued to move the ball, but the Texas Tech defense held strong on its own side of the field. The Ducks turned the ball over on downs on the Red Raiders' 23-yard in their ensuing offensive possession after the field goal.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton was intercepted by Brandon Finney Jr., giving the Ducks good field position on the Red Raiders' 35-yard line, but the defense held up again. The Red Raiders forced a loss of 10 yards and an Oregon punt.

Texas Tech had nine yards of offense in the first quarter but had an explosive play in the second quarter. Running back J’Koby Williams broke a tackle and ripped off a 50-yard run to move into Ducks territory.

However, the Red Raiders offense did nothing else afterward, and kicker Stone Harrington missed a 54-yard field goal, keeping the score at 3-0. Oregon took over around midfield, and led a 14-play, 62-yard drive down the Texas Tech two-yard line, but the defense once again slammed the door, forcing a turnover on downs.

The Texas Tech offense then gave the ball right back, as running back Cameron Dickey fumbled after two first downs, and it was recovered by Finney. Oregon took over at the Texas Tech 29-yard line, but once again the Red Raiders defense held strong and forced a field goal.

Sappington made the 39-yard field goal to put the Ducks up 6-0 with under two minutes in the second quarter, which was the score at halftime.

The beginning of the third quarter was more of the same. Texas Tech got the ball first, but went three-and-out.

Oregon got the ball back at midfield after a 28-yard return, but the Texas Tech defense once again forced another turnover on downs on a fourth-and-two at the Red Raiders' 33-yard line.

The Ducks' only touchdown was set up by their defense. Morton was strip-sacked by Matayo Uiagalelei, who picked up the fumble and returned it to the Texas Tech six-yard line. Running back Jordon Davison scored on a six-yard rushing touchdown on the next play to give the Ducks a 13-0 lead.

Texas Tech advanced the ball past midfield on the ensuing possession, but Oregon stopped them on a fourth-and-one.

Texas Tech’s defense then stepped up again, intercepting Moore on fourth down to give their offense the ball on their own 45-yard line. They moved into the red zone for the first time when Morton connected with Terrance Carter Jr. on a deep ball down the sideline at the end of the third quarter.

However, Oregon’s defense shut the door with their fourth takeaway of the game. Finney picked off Morton in the end zone, securing his second interception of the game and preserving the Ducks' 13-0 lead.

Sappington nailed a field goal following the interception to make it 16-0, where the score remained final.

Oregon will play the winner of Indiana and Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

