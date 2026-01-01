College football fans fume after CBS abruptly cuts off Gary Danielson's broadcast farewell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

College football fans took to social media to air their frustrations with the CBS broadcast for cutting off longtime football announcer Gary Danielson’s final goodbye.

Danielson’s final game was a thriller, as Duke beat Arizona State 42-39 on Wednesday at the Sun Bowl. However, the end of the game went much better than the end of the broadcast.

The broadcast played a tribute to Danielson, showing a collage of pictures from his nearly 20 years with the network. Upon its ending, the cameras cut to Danielson in the booth alongside his broadcast partners and the crew.

As Danielson was thanking them, he was abruptly cut off.

"We are gonna have a great time tonight. Listen, one more thing, it’s sometimes — you can say, how do you get up? This guy right here —" Danielson said before being cut off, as CBS went to commercial.

College football fans ripped CBS for cutting off the longtime broadcaster.

The CBS Sports college football X account posted a video of their salute honoring Danielson, but they cut the clip short, leaving out the end where they cut him off.

Danielson began his broadcasting career with ESPN and was with them from 1990 to 1996. The 74-year-old worked at ABC Sports from 1997 to 2005 before joining CBS in 2006.

Charles Davis will succeed Danielson.

Danielson announced he would be retiring at the end of the season in March.

"I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right," Danielson said in a statement.

Danielson played 11 seasons in the NFL before beginning his broadcasting career. He was a quarterback and spent eight seasons with the Detroit Lions and three with the Cleveland Browns.

