Miami upsets Ohio State for shocking CFP win, ends Buckeyes' back-to-back national title hopes

There was much debate a few weeks ago over whether the Miami Hurricanes belonged in the College Football Playoff, and on Wednesday night, they proved the naysayers wrong.

The Hurricanes delivered a 24-14 upset victory over the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Miami is the first double-digit seed to make it this far.

Miami refused to be stopped on one of their final drives. Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown dug deep to find the energy and the will to keep the ball moving. Carson Beck found wide receiver C.J. Daniels to get another first down with under two minutes to play.

Brown scored with 55 seconds left to deliver the final blow. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin threw an interception on their final drive.

It was a hard-fought game with both teams delivering big hits after big hits. The Hurricanes finally broke through in the second quarter when Beck faked a run and found Fletcher for a short pass. Fletcher ran the ball for a touchdown to go up 7-0 early.

On the next drive, Keionte Scott picked off Sayin and returned the interception for a touchdown. Ohio State missed a field goal before halftime and Miami went to the locker room with a 14-0 lead.

Ohio State would claw back.

Sayin started the third quarter with an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. It ended with a Bo Jackson touchdown. Ohio State followed up with a touchdown on a Jeremiah Smith catch on the next drive to cut the deficit to three points following a Miami field goal.

Ohio State punted on its next drive and then turned the ball over on its final drive.

Beck changed the game with his legs as much as he did as a passer. Ohio State was forced to respect his ability to take off with the football. He had 23 yards but made a few clutch plays with his feet.

He was 19-of-26 through the air with 138 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Fletcher, despite turning the ball over in the first quarter, ran the ball for 90 yards on 19 carries. Brown started to get carries late in the game and scored the crucial touchdown in the end.

Ohio State allowed more than 20 points in a game for the first time since their national championship win against Notre Dame back on Jan. 20.

The defense was able to do enough to knock Sayin off his game. Sayin had two interceptions in the game and was sacked five times.

Miami will play the winner of Georgia-Ole Miss.