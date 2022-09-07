Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Olympic track star Shavez Hart, 29, shot and killed in the Bahamas

Hart represented the Bahamas in the 2016 Games and was a decorated athlete at Texas A&M

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shavez Hart, a Bahamian sprinter who represented the country in the 2016 Olympics, was shot and killed trying to break up a fight outside a Bahamas nightclub. He was 29.

The deadly incident occurred in Mount Hope on Saturday at around 2 a.m. local time when a group of men got into an argument and one of them went to his car, grabbed a gun and fired, striking Hart in the chest, TMZ Sports reported, citing a Royal Bahamas Police report.

Shavez Hart of the Bahamas (C) reacts after a false start in the Men's 100-meter heat on Day Four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018, on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Shavez Hart of the Bahamas (C) reacts after a false start in the Men's 100-meter heat on Day Four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018, on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco," the Bahamas Olympic Committee said in a statement. "He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country."

For the Bahamas, Hart won a gold medal in the 4x100 relay at the Central American and Caribbean Championships in 2013. He also picked up a silver in the 4x400 relay in the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

Shavez Hart, of the Bahamas, and Ameer Webb, of the U.S., compete.

Shavez Hart, of the Bahamas, and Ameer Webb, of the U.S., compete. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Hart was also a sprinter star for Texas A&M University. He was a 10-time All-American and won a gold medal as a member of the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.

"This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man," Texas A&M coach Pat Henry said in a news release. "Words can't describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Antoine Adams, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Shavez Hart, of the Bahamas, and Akani Simbine, of South Africa, compete in the Men's 100-meter heats during Day One of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 10, 2013, in Moscow.

Antoine Adams, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Shavez Hart, of the Bahamas, and Akani Simbine, of South Africa, compete in the Men's 100-meter heats during Day One of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 10, 2013, in Moscow. (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, police arrested a suspect in the shooting and an investigation was still ongoing. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.