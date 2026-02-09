Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Olympic ski star amps up ICE criticism after posting graphic photo

Gus Kenworthy is British American but will represent Great Britain in the Olympics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gus Kenworthy, a British American Olympic skier who is representing Great Britain in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, doubled down on his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

Kenworthy posted a graphic photo that read "F--- ICE" in urine while he stood over the phrase. He said in the video posted to his Instagram that he received a lot of "awful" messages since he shared the photo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gus Kenworthy at the Olympics

Gus Kenworthy of Britain reacts after his run in Feb. 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

He maintained that it was important to "stand up for what we believe in and stand up for justice."

"I also think that there's a lot of nuance to it, and I feel like sometimes people forget that," he said. "So, I just want to remind everyone that, like, you can love the U.S. and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think it can be better and still think that the country can improve.

"And just because you love the U.S. doesn't mean you stand with this administration and stand behind their policies and their legislation and support the things that they support. Because I don't and I do not support ICE. And I think it's absolutely evil and awful and terrifying. There have been U.S. citizens that have been murdered in the street, executed in the street, and the officers are essentially acting with impunity because their identities are covered."

ICE-agents-garage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Getty Images)

SANDERS CALLS OLYMPIC SKIER 'PROUD AMERICAN' DESPITE HAVING 'MIXED EMOTIONS' ABOUT REPRESENTING US

Kenworthy claimed that ICE agents were "racially profiling people, rounding up Black and Brown folks and kidnapping them, putting them in unmarked vehicles with no arrest warrant, no probable cause."

"They're being held without any sort of due process. It's crazy. It's scary. And people are being sent to countries that they're not even from. And U.S. citizens are being caught in this.

"And I think overwhelmingly the majority of the people being targeted are good people, hardworking people that are nonviolent and have no criminal history and just came to the U.S. seeking a better life. And that is literally the foundation story of the U.S. We are a country of immigrants, and that's the American dream. And I think people forget that sometimes."

Gus Kenworthy in Colorado

Gus Kenworthy of Great Britain looks on during training prior to competing in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final during the Toyota US Grand Prix 2025 at Copper Mountain on Dec. 20, 2025 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenworthy, 34, is set to compete in the men’s freeski halfpipe event.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue