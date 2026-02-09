Olympic ski star amps up ICE criticism after posting graphic photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gus Kenworthy, a British American Olympic skier who is representing Great Britain in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, doubled down on his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

Kenworthy posted a graphic photo that read "F--- ICE" in urine while he stood over the phrase. He said in the video posted to his Instagram that he received a lot of "awful" messages since he shared the photo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He maintained that it was important to "stand up for what we believe in and stand up for justice."

"I also think that there's a lot of nuance to it, and I feel like sometimes people forget that," he said. "So, I just want to remind everyone that, like, you can love the U.S. and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think it can be better and still think that the country can improve.

"And just because you love the U.S. doesn't mean you stand with this administration and stand behind their policies and their legislation and support the things that they support. Because I don't and I do not support ICE. And I think it's absolutely evil and awful and terrifying. There have been U.S. citizens that have been murdered in the street, executed in the street, and the officers are essentially acting with impunity because their identities are covered."

SANDERS CALLS OLYMPIC SKIER 'PROUD AMERICAN' DESPITE HAVING 'MIXED EMOTIONS' ABOUT REPRESENTING US

Kenworthy claimed that ICE agents were "racially profiling people, rounding up Black and Brown folks and kidnapping them, putting them in unmarked vehicles with no arrest warrant, no probable cause."

"They're being held without any sort of due process. It's crazy. It's scary. And people are being sent to countries that they're not even from. And U.S. citizens are being caught in this.

"And I think overwhelmingly the majority of the people being targeted are good people, hardworking people that are nonviolent and have no criminal history and just came to the U.S. seeking a better life. And that is literally the foundation story of the U.S. We are a country of immigrants, and that's the American dream. And I think people forget that sometimes."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenworthy, 34, is set to compete in the men’s freeski halfpipe event.