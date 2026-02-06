Olympic star posts graphic anti-ICE message ahead of Milan Cortina Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gus Kenworthy, a British-American Olympic skier who is set to compete for Great Britain in freestyle skiing, posted a graphic anti-ICE message on his social media as opening ceremonies were set to begin for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Kenworthy posted a photo on his Instagram that showed the words "f--- ICE" on snow in what appeared to be urine. He urged Americans to call their senators to pressure them into voting against Department of Homeland Security funding negotiations.

"Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough," he captioned the post. "We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator [Name] must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability — including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending blank-check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Kenworthy wouldn’t be punished for his political viewpoint.

"During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the athlete expression guidelines. The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts," the IOC told the Press Association.

The message came amid outrage over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) operations in Minnesota. In January, Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed.

ICE agents were also expected to act as security for U.S. officials. It prompted outrage from Italian officials and sparked protests around the country.

Kenworthy was born in Great Britain but moved to Colorado as a child. He represented the U.S. in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi but chose to compete for Great Britain in 2019.