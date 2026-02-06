Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic star posts graphic anti-ICE message ahead of Milan Cortina Games

Kenworthy, who is British American, will compete for Great Britain in the Olympics

Ryan Gaydos
Self-described Antifa member arrested amid escalating anti-ICE rhetoric in Minnesota Video

Self-described Antifa member arrested amid escalating anti-ICE rhetoric in Minnesota

Fox News' Brooke Taylor interrupts 'America's Newsroom' with breaking news of self-described Antifa member Kyle Wagner's arrest following a series of online videos threatening fatal violence against ICE agents. 'My View' host Lara Trump weighs in.

Gus Kenworthy, a British-American Olympic skier who is set to compete for Great Britain in freestyle skiing, posted a graphic anti-ICE message on his social media as opening ceremonies were set to begin for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Kenworthy posted a photo on his Instagram that showed the words "f--- ICE" on snow in what appeared to be urine. He urged Americans to call their senators to pressure them into voting against Department of Homeland Security funding negotiations.

Gus Kenworthy in Colorado

Gus Kenworthy of Great Britain looks on during training prior to competing in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final during the Toyota US Grand Prix 2025 at Copper Mountain on Dec. 20, 2025 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough," he captioned the post. "We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator [Name] must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability — including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending blank-check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Kenworthy wouldn’t be punished for his political viewpoint.

Gus Kenworthy competes in 2018

Gus Kenworthy (GBR) competes in the freestyle skiing-mens halfpipe final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 19, 2022. (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports)

"During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the athlete expression guidelines. The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts," the IOC told the Press Association.

The message came amid outrage over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) operations in Minnesota. In January, Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed.

ICE agents were also expected to act as security for U.S. officials. It prompted outrage from Italian officials and sparked protests around the country.

Gus Kenworthy in Russia in 2014

Gus Kenworthy of the United States celebrates at the end of his second run in the men's ski slopestyle final at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Kenworthy was born in Great Britain but moved to Colorado as a child. He represented the U.S. in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi but chose to compete for Great Britain in 2019.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

