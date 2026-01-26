Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Olympic medalist spurns Canada in hopes of swimming for Team USA: 'Always felt like an American'

Kharun won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world will be watching the U.S. and Canada rivalry on the ice and in other sporting events when the top athletes hit Milan Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The heat around Summer Olympics athletes was just heating up as a two-time Canadian medalist decided to switch from Team Canada to Team USA on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ilya Kharun holds his medal

Josh Liendo (Canada), left, Kristof Milak (Hungary) and Ilya Kharun (Canada) in the men’s 100-meter butterfly medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena on Aug. 3, 2024. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Ilya Kharun, an Olympic swimmer who was born in Montreal and won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Games, announced he was joining the U.S. He thanked Swimming Canada in a post on Instagram.

"John Atkinson and everyone representing Swim Canada, thank you. I would not be the swimmer or person am today without your support," he captioned the post. "To my Canadian teammates, thank you. You helped me progress into the person I am today. You guys really made me feel like I was part of a family. It’s been an honor wearing the Maple Leaf flag and everyone in Canada will always have my support."

Kharun said he "always felt like an American" despite the immense support from Canada.

IOC RESPONDS TO USOPC LETTER ON KATIE UHLAENDER'S PETITION FOR OLYMPIC SPOT AFTER TEAM CANADA CONTROVERSY

Ilya Kharun competing in 2022

Canada's Ilya Kharun competes in the 400 meter individual medley during the FINA Swimming World Cup prelims on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, at Indiana University Natatorium. (Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Sports)

"I grew up in Las Vegas. I’ve lived in America my whole life. I’ve never represented a club team outside of USA Swimming," he added. "I’ve got a long career left as a swimmer and I’d like to be based at home. And that home is in the USA."

Kharun moved to Las Vegas when he was young as his parents, who were Ukrainian acrobats, continued their careers with Cirque du Soleil.

The 20-year-old butterfly swimmer took home two bronze medals in Paris after winning a gold in the 2024 world championships in Budapest. He also won a bronze medal last year in Singapore.

Kharun will have to wait a year before he can officially compete under the U.S. flag as he needs to be released from Swimming Canada. He should have enough time to attempt to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Ilya Kharun holds up the bronze medal in Paris

Ilya Kharun of Team Canada is seen on the podium after winning bronze in the Men's 100m Butterfly on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Aug. 3, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Atkinson, the high performance director and national coach of Swimming Canada, told CBC he was disappointed with Kharun’s decision. But he wished him the best on his next endeavor.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue